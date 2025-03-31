Kazakh Nurkozha Kaipanov claims Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships gold

Kaipanov defeated Orozobek Toktomambetov of Kyrgyzstan in the men's 74 kg final.

The bout ended 2-1 in favor of the Kazakh freestyle wrestler.

Last year, Nurkozha Kaipanov pocketed the 70kg freestyle gold at the World Championships - Non-Olympic weight categories in Tirana, Albania.

Earlier, the Kazakh freestyle wrestler Rizabek Aitmukhan won a silver medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Jordan.