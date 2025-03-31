Kazakh Nurkozha Kaipanov claims Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships gold
07:36, 31 March 2025
Kazakh freestyle wrestler Nurkozha Kaipanov secured gold at the Asian Championships in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic Kazakhstan.
Kaipanov defeated Orozobek Toktomambetov of Kyrgyzstan in the men's 74 kg final.
The bout ended 2-1 in favor of the Kazakh freestyle wrestler.
Last year, Nurkozha Kaipanov pocketed the 70kg freestyle gold at the World Championships - Non-Olympic weight categories in Tirana, Albania.
Earlier, the Kazakh freestyle wrestler Rizabek Aitmukhan won a silver medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Jordan.