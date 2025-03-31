EN
    Kazakh Nurkozha Kaipanov claims Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships gold

    07:36, 31 March 2025

    Kazakh freestyle wrestler Nurkozha Kaipanov secured gold at the Asian Championships in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic  Kazakhstan.

    Nurkozha Kaipanov claims gold at Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships in Jordan
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Kaipanov defeated Orozobek Toktomambetov of Kyrgyzstan in the men's 74 kg final.

    The bout ended 2-1 in favor of the Kazakh freestyle wrestler.

    Last year, Nurkozha Kaipanov pocketed the 70kg freestyle gold at the World Championships - Non-Olympic weight categories in Tirana, Albania.

    Earlier, the Kazakh freestyle wrestler Rizabek Aitmukhan won a silver medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Jordan.

    Wrestling Sport Kazakhstan Jordan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
