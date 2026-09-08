Number of vocational graduates in Kazakhstan rises 26%

According to the minister, the state educational order stood at 344,900 places in the 2023-2024 academic year. Vocational qualifications include such professions as welders, electricians, mechanics, turners, machine operators, installers, and industrial equipment operators, among others.

“In the 2024-2025 academic year, the number of state-funded places increased to 374,300, up by 29,400. In the 2025-2026 academic year, it reached 393,300, a further increase of 19,000 places,” Suleimenova said at a Government's meeting.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Government's telegram channel

Overall, the number of state-funded places increased by 48,400, or 14%, over the three-year period.

“The number of graduates is also increasing each year, rising from 141,300 in the 2023-2024 academic year to 169,200 in 2025-2026, an increase of 19.8%,” the minister added.

The strongest growth was recorded among those earning vocational qualifications, whose number rose from 47,500 to 60,100. The number of graduates in mid-level specialist programs increased from 88,200 to 103,200, while applied bachelor’s programs saw a more modest rise from 5,600 to 5,900.

Earlier, the minister said Kazakhstan’s funding for colleges would increase to 75 billion tenge in 2027.