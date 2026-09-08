Kazakhstan to increase college funding up to 75 bln tenge

The Minister said backing for vocational education has doubled this year to reach 60 billion tenge adding next year will allocate 75 billion tenge, and 80 billion tenge in 2028.

Currently, funds are allocated equally among colleges, rather than based on rankings.

The Minister revealed 1,000 specialized classes will open countrywide. Projects on launching agro-classes are underway in three regions.

As stated there, the Ministry developed a media plan to raise the prestige of vocational professions.

Notably, this year, 133,000 students are expected to enroll in colleges under the state order with 70% of state-funded places focusing on technical specialties.

Earlier, the Minister said from 2019 to 2025, funding for Kazakhstan’s education sector increased more than threefold, with 65.9% of the total allocated to teachers’ salaries.