Number of visitors to Burabay hits new high during Nauryz holiday

The press service of Burabay damu said in a statement that some 40,000 people made trips to the Burabay resort area during the country's five-day Nauryz holiday.

Abylai Khan's meadow, the Visitor Center’s Zoological Garden, the Multimedia Interactive Complex and the Maral Breeding Farm remain the most popular tourist attractions in Burabay, reads the statement.

Nauryz outdoor festivities took place near Burabay’s Visitor Center, Santa's residence and Burabay village’s Central Square.

To add, up to 1 million tourists visited Burabay in 2024.

It's worth noting that the IV meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay took place in Burabay resort area.