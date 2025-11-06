EN
    Number of Uzbekistan tourists traveling to U.S. increases by 1.1 thousand

    09:41, 6 November 2025

    According to the National Statistics Committee, 12,953 citizens of Uzbekistan traveled to the United States for tourism between January and September 2025, UzA reports.

    Photo credit: UzA

    This figure represents an increase of 1.1 thousand people, or 9.3 percent, compared to the same period last year.

    Breakdown of travel purposes:

    Tourism: 9,236 people;

    Visiting relatives: 3,114 people;

    Study: 304 people;

    Official trips: 273 people;

    Medical treatment: 26 people.

    Earlier, it was reported that President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev had arrived in Washington, D.C.

