Number of Uzbekistan tourists traveling to U.S. increases by 1.1 thousand
09:41, 6 November 2025
According to the National Statistics Committee, 12,953 citizens of Uzbekistan traveled to the United States for tourism between January and September 2025, UzA reports.
This figure represents an increase of 1.1 thousand people, or 9.3 percent, compared to the same period last year.
Breakdown of travel purposes:
Tourism: 9,236 people;
Visiting relatives: 3,114 people;
Study: 304 people;
Official trips: 273 people;
Medical treatment: 26 people.
Earlier, it was reported that President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev had arrived in Washington, D.C.