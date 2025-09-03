Number of three-shift schools in Kazakhstan reduces fourfold

1,200 schools for more than 1 million pupils were built in Kazakhstan since 2019. Noteworthy, 422 new schools for 510,000 seats opened in 2023-2024. It helped reduce fourfold the number of three-shift schools, halve the number of schools in dangerous conditions and decrease fourfold the shortage of pupil’s seats across Kazakhstan.

The Government continues its work aimed at creating contemporary favorable educational environment.

83 more schools for 115,000 children opened their doors on the eve of the new academic year. Of which 57 were built as part of the Keleshek mektepteri (Schools of the Future) national project. The new facilities resolved the three-shift schooling problem in five more regions, namely, in the cities of Shymkent and Almaty as well as Akmola, Karaganda and Kyzylorda regions.

There are 3,000 one-shift schools and over 5,000 two-shift schools in Kazakhstan. 111 more for 140,000 students will be commissioned by the end of the year. The said projects will let tackle three-shift schooling in most of the regions and cut shortage of nearly 150,000 seats.

232 new schools with space for 267,000 pupils will be put into service in the 2025-2026 academic year at large. 245 schools will be renovated, over 1,000 rural schools will be updated and 1,100 modern subject classes will open in 680 schools.

As written before, 5 schools in Akmola region to be completed by September 1.