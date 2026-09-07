Number of taxpayers in Kazakhstan reaches 2.9 mln

“As of July 1, 2026, the number of taxpayers reached 2.939 million, an increase of 492,000 since the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, the number of people using the special tax regime for the self-employed rose to 688,600,” the Ministry of National Economy said.

The ministry noted that the increase reflects broader participation in economic activity across the country.

According to the ministry’s projections, SMEs are expected to account for at least 38% of Kazakhstan’s gross value added in 2026. The number of people employed in the sector, excluding the self-employed, is projected to reach at least 4 million.

“Overall, current trends indicate that entrepreneurial activity continues to grow. The number of inactive businesses is declining, while new businesses, self-employment, and SME lending are all on the rise. These developments reflect the ongoing transformation of the business sector as it adapts to current economic conditions,” the ministry said.

The ministry also emphasized that the effectiveness of entrepreneurship policy should be assessed through a range of indicators rather than any single measure.

“When evaluating entrepreneurship policy in 2026, we take a comprehensive approach. Key indicators include the balance between newly established and stable, viable businesses, growth in permanent employment, tax revenue trends, and labor productivity. Together, these indicators provide a broader picture of the policy’s effectiveness,” the ministry said.

As written earlier, business entities grew by 20.4% in Kazakhstan.