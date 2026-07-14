Business entities grow by 20.4% in Kazakhstan, Minister

He said business activity in Kazakhstan maintains its positive dynamics and demonstrates resilience to external and internal economic changes.

He announced in the first six months the number of business entities reached 2,939,000 that is 499,000 or 20.4% more compared to the same period of the last year. The number of the self-employed rose to 688,597.

The total amount of private entrepreneurs and self-employed workers increased from 1,860,000 to 2,352,000, while legal entities rose from 579,756 to 587,117. The number of VAT taxpayers grew from 135,845 to 158,194.

The Minister emphasized the current trends speak for gradual increase in transparency of business environment, reducing the share of officially registered entities and adaptation of business to modern economic conditions.

Qazinform earlier reported, Kazakhstan’s GDP grew by 3% in real terms in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year.