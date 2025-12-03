Number of targeted social assistance recipients down 30% in Kazakhstan amid system changes

Speaking about measures to promote employment, Zhakupova said that now, the 2029 employment plan’s implementation hits 83%, with jobs provided to 2.7 million people in the past five years. Regional employment maps and annual KPIs for creating quality jobs are in place, she added.

The Head of State was informed that the number of targeted social assistance recipients was down 30% in 10 months this year, allowing to redistribute resources to truly needy citizens. To date, 285,100 people have received targeted social assistance to the tune of 27.1 billion tenge.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also briefed that workplace injuries and fatalities were down 6.5% and 4.5%, respectively.

It was also informed that over 522,000 people received services via the Social Service Portal, as well as 27,000 used invataxi services.

President Tokayev was also informed that, from 2025, the minimum basic pension has been increased to 70% of the subsistence minimum, and annual indexation is carried out in accordance with the inflation rate. The rate of mandatory employer pension contributions is gradually increasing and will reach 5% by 2028. It was reported that 65% of the employed population participates in the accumulative pension system.

In addition, Zhakupova reported on the implementation of the directives given by the Head of State in the address to the people of Kazakhstan. The Ministry is conducting active work on introducing a Unified Digital Platform for the provision of public services, which will ensure a targeted approach and maximum efficiency in delivering support measures to citizens.

Following the meeting, the Head of State set a number of tasks aimed at improving the quality of employment, further digitalizing the processes of providing social support, strengthening the prevention of labor risks, and improving the pension system and migration policy.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting on military order and conduct.