Number of social enterprises in Kazakhstan doubles

The Register of Social Entrepreneurship Entities is formed and maintained based on information provided by local executive authorities in the regions, cities of national significance, and the capital, following a review of submitted materials by a special commission.

The commission issues recommendations on the inclusion of individual entrepreneurs and legal entities in the Register, excluding large businesses, while the Ministry of National Economy updates the Register on a quarterly basis.

The legislative framework for social entrepreneurship was established in 2021, when the concept was formally defined at the regulatory level as entrepreneurial activity aimed at addressing social issues affecting citizens and society.

Social entrepreneurship also includes businesses founded by people with disabilities, as well as enterprises that provide employment for persons with special needs and members of socially vulnerable groups.

