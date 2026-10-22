Number of Kazakhstan’s volunteer organizations exceeds 800

According to the ministry, Kazakhstan is steadily developing the volunteer movement, an integral part of state policy and a tool for achieving the SDGs. The Kazakh President’s initiative to declare 2020 the Volunteer Year had a significant impact on this process. This decision became a starting point for system-based development of volunteering, expansion of civic activity, and strengthening culture and mutual assistance.

Since 2020, the number of volunteer organizations rose 3.5 times, from 224 to over 810; the number of active volunteers increased sixfold to 300,000; and initiative groups grew tenfold to 3,500.

State support and development of volunteering laid the foundation for promoting Kazakhstan’s initiatives in the international arena.

Addressing the UNGA in 2020, the Head of State suggested proclaiming the International Volunteer Year. In December 2023, the UN GA adopted a resolution on declaring 2026 the International Volunteer Year for Sustainable Development to recognize volunteerism as a key driver of sustainable development.

To note, over 200,000 volunteers took part in various projects and initiatives. One of the key events was the I Forum of CIS Volunteers held this August in the Kazakh capital. It will serve as a platform to unite volunteer initiatives and exchange practices between the CIS member states. It brought together some 300 representatives from state bodies, volunteer organizations and communities from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The International Volunteer Forum was held in Balkash on June 19-20 drawing the participation of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, India, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Turkiye and Uzbekistan.

Besides, GREEN ARAL: VOLUNTEERS FOR LIFE 2026 volunteer week underway in Kyzylorda region becomes another platform for international cooperation uniting 100 volunteers from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and from all over Kazakhstan.

Today, volunteerism covers social, ecological, medical, cultural, educational and mass media spheres, as well as zoo volunteering and volunteering for natural disaster relief.

Notably, the volunteer movement development concept through 2030 and the environmental volunteering development program will be adopted by year-end. In addition, a digital passport for volunteers will be introduced in Kazakhstan to stimulate volunteering and evaluate volunteers' contributions to the country’s development.

Earlier, the Head of State proposed holding a Youth Forum on Volunteering in 2027 under the motto “Central Asia – a Common Territory of Good Deeds”.