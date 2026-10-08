Kazakhstan proposes holding Youth Volunteering Forum in 2027

“Kazakhstan’s experience in implementing the nationwide Taza Qazaqstan project could be developed at the regional level, bringing young people together around common moral and civic values. I therefore propose holding a Youth Forum on Volunteering in 2027 under the motto “Central Asia – a Common Territory of Good Deeds”. Direct people-to-people contacts are also expanding through the growth of intraregional tourism, which is opening up new opportunities to discover the history and culture of our countries. We propose creating a common calendar of major cultural, scientific, sporting and tourism events in Central Asia and Azerbaijan. This would encourage mutual travel and attract foreign tourists through combined tours. All these measures are aimed at building a strong humanitarian platform for regional cooperation,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted taking the floor at the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan.