Number of international students in Kazakhstan exceeds 35,000

The 11% increase in international students compared to 2024 is a direct indicator that Kazakhstan is entering a new phase of development as a full-fledged educational hub offering high-quality academic programs, an international learning environment, and broad opportunities for professional growth.

The composition of international students shows a significant expansion of educational geography. Leading countries by number of students: India - 9,959; Turkmenistan - 9,089; Uzbekistan - 4,136; China - 3,367; and Russia - 2,426.

The strong influx of students from South Asia, Central Asia, and China reflects a systemic demand for medical, engineering, IT, and socio-economic programs that Kazakhstan offers on competitive terms.

Key factors influencing the choice of foreign applicants include: more affordable tuition compared to several other regional countries; international recognition of degrees and global partnerships of Kazakhstani universities; improving infrastructure and a strong focus on practical training.

Almaty, Astana, and Shymkent have become the three major centers of educational migration. These largest metropolitan areas attract the highest numbers: Almaty - 18,195 students; Astana - 4,292; Shymkent - 3,645.

Almaty is forming the biggest educational cluster in Central Asia, uniting national universities, medical schools, and private institutions. Astana is solidifying its role as an intellectual core through the development of research centers and international academic initiatives. Shymkent is boosting its position as an industrial-educational hub in the south.

Together, these centers demonstrate Kazakhstan’s ability to compete with Tashkent, Bishkek, and Baku for the status of regional leader.

National universities have become key drivers of educational attractiveness. The top 5 universities by number of international students:

1. Al-Farabi Kazakh National University - 4,497

2. Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University - 2,687

3. Gumilyov Eurasian National University - 2,483

4. Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University - 1,759

5. Auezov South Kazakhstan University - 1,730

The high concentration of international students in national universities indicates growing confidence in the quality of academic programs, strengthening of scientific infrastructure, the development of new training pathways, and the expansion of international academic partnerships and joint research projects.

The analysis of educational fields highlights several key demand vectors: Healthcare & Medicine - 12,950 students; Pedagogical Sciences - 5,943; Business & Law - 4,539; Engineering - 3,374; Information Technology - 2,141.

This structure reflects the global trend toward technical, medical, and IT competencies, as well as Kazakhstan’s significant role in training specialists for the markets of South and Central Asia. As a result, the Ministry noted that Kazakhstan is confidently strengthening its status as a regional leader in the export of educational services.

Systemic reforms of higher education in recent years: opening of foreign university branch campuses, development of research clusters, updated standards, and the expansion of international academic networks - are creating favorable conditions for sustainable growth in the sector’s export potential. The data confirm that Kazakhstan is not only maintaining its position as one of Central Asia’s largest educational centers but is also shaping its own educational hub influencing regional workforce development.

The Ministry highlighted it will continue its policy of openness, internationalization, and integration into the global academic space.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported a team of students from Kazakhstan claimed six medals at the International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) 2025 competition in Sochi, Russia.