Kazakhstani students win 6 medals at IJSO 2025

The Ministry said in a statement the IJSO 2025 competition brought together over 120 participants from 21 countries worldwide, competing in physics, chemistry, and biology. Team Kazakhstan included six students and three leaders. According to the results of the competition, Team Kazakhstan ended up with six medals.

The six students representing Team Kazakhstan, and the medals they received, were:

Ratmir Kutyryev (at Republican Physics and Mathematics School, Almaty) – silver;

Daniil Perepelits (#8 Lyceum for gifted children, Pavlodar) – silver;

Mukhammad Syzdykov (Bilim-Innovation Specialized Boarding Lyceum for gifted boys, Zhambyl region) – silver;

Timur Alpysbayev (NURORDA Lyceum School, Astana) – bronze;

Yerasyl Duisenbekov (Bilim-Innovation Specialized Lyceum for gifted children, Abai region);

Nurseiit Seitkaziyev (Bilim-Innovation Specialized Boarding Lyceum for gifted boys, Akmola region).

