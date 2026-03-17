Number of foreign‑invested firms in Uzbekistan exceeds 18,700

Of these, 4,365 are joint ventures, while 14,405 are wholly foreign-owned enterprises.

Over the past five years, the number of enterprises with foreign investment has increased by 1.4 times. During the same period, the share of wholly foreign-owned enterprises rose from 55.2% to 76.7%.

Top 10 countries by number of foreign-invested enterprises in Uzbekistan:

China – 5,257;

Russia – 3,214;

Türkiye – 2,173;

Kazakhstan – 1,232;

South Korea – 709;

Afghanistan – 653;

Azerbaijan – 430;

United Arab Emirates – 421;

Tajikistan – 420;

India – 397.

Earlier, it was reported that a delegation representing the Board of Directors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) visited Uzbekistan from 1 to 6. During the visit, the Board held meetings in Tashkent and Samarkand with senior representatives of the Uzbek authorities, including EBRD Governor Jamshid Khodjaev, as well as meeting representatives of the central bank, international financial institutions, the diplomatic community and key EBRD clients in the banking, renewable energy and general manufacturing sectors, as well as the country’s civil society.