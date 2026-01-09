Number of foreign residents in Mongolia up 7.4%

By nationality, the largest group of foreign residents comes from China, totaling 19,952 individuals. This is followed by 3,001 citizens of Russia, 2,278 from India, 1,693 from South Korea, and 1,124 citizens of the U.S. An additional 6,224 residents represent other countries.

According to Article 27.4 of the Law of Mongolia on the Legal Status of Foreign Nationals, the number of foreign nationals residing in the country for private purposes must not exceed three percent of Mongolia’s total population, with citizens of any single country limited to one percent. Currently, foreign nationals residing for private purposes account for 0.9 percent of the population, remaining well within the legal threshold. Citizens of China constitute the largest share at 0.56 percent, followed by residents from Russia (0.09 percent), India (0.06 percent), South Korea (0.04 percent), and the U.S. (0.03 percent).

In terms of residency purpose, 560 foreign nationals are registered for official purposes, while 17,168 reside for employment. Others include 5,213 students, 5,329 investors, 1,767 immigrants, 134 individuals residing for religious purposes, and 3,022 family-based residents. An additional 1,079 foreign nationals are registered under other categories.

Previously, it was reported Mongolia's Immigration Agency issued visas to 124,000 foreign nationals last year.