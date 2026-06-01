Number of active businesses in Uzbekistan nears 581,000

According to the Committee, trade remained Uzbekistan’s largest business sector in May 2026, with 158,483 enterprises engaged in wholesale and retail activities, underscoring strong domestic demand and a thriving small-business environment.

The agriculture, forestry, and fisheries sector ranked second with 127,775 entities, reflecting its crucial contribution to employment and food production nationwide.

Industry accounted for 61,436 enterprises, highlighting continued expansion in manufacturing and processing as the country advances its industrialization agenda.

The accommodation and food services sector comprised 32,266 businesses, supported by growing domestic tourism and investments in hospitality infrastructure across major cities and tourist destinations.

Construction sector exhibited strong activity with 31,489 enterprises operating amid ongoing urban development and large-scale infrastructure projects.

Transport and storage services included 18,123 enterprises, demonstrating the sector’s growing importance as Uzbekistan strengthens its logistics network and position as a regional transit hub.

Meanwhile, healthcare and social services encompassed 14,732 organizations, while information and communications accounted for 12,750 enterprises, reflecting continued growth in digital technologies and telecommunications.

A further 123,797 enterprises operated across various other sectors, illustrating the significant role of small and medium-sized enterprises in the economy.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan plans to build a new international airport in New Tashkent with annual capacity of 20 million passengers as part of a broader expansion of the country’s civil aviation infrastructure.