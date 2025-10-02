Nuclear energy is indispensable for the future - experts at the KAZENERGY Forum

Deputy Chairman of the Nuclear Energy Agency of Kazakhstan Timur Zhantikin highlighted the country’s role in the global nuclear agenda. He underlined that nuclear energy, amid global challenges and the need for reliable energy supplies, is one of the most balanced tools for sustainable development, combining efficiency, supply stability, and minimal emissions.

Kazakhstan, as the world’s leading uranium producer, not only secures a significant share of global demand but also pursues the long-term development of its own nuclear infrastructure. According to Zhantikin, safety, strict adherence to international standards, and strong partnerships remain the country’s unwavering priorities.

Zhantikin also noted that Kazakhstan is opening a new chapter in its nuclear policy, as citizens recently expressed support in a nationwide referendum on building the country’s first nuclear power plant.

Yawei Mao, Director General of China National Nuclear Corporation Overseas, underlined that renewable energy demand and climate change pose serious challenges to global energy security and the energy transition. In this context, nuclear power, as a clean and stable baseload energy source, is indispensable for building a safe, efficient, and sustainable energy system.

According to IAEA projections, global nuclear capacity could reach about 1,000 GW by 2050, nearly 2.6 times the 2024 level, reflecting a global consensus on steady nuclear development.

Mao noted that China regards nuclear energy as a key option to ensure energy security and achieve its climate goals. Beyond conventional Generation III reactors, China is advancing Generation IV technologies and fusion research, as well as applications in district heating, steam supply, and seawater desalination. Notably, in 2023 China launched the world’s first large-scale project integrating nuclear energy with a petrochemical complex in Jiangsu province.

Concluding his speech, Mao proposed three key steps to accelerate the global energy transition:

· Integrating nuclear energy into national energy strategies and long-term development plans.

· Promoting diversified applications of nuclear power beyond electricity generation, including industrial heat and hydrogen production.

· Establishing multilateral mechanisms for international cooperation, technology sharing, standards alignment, and capacity building.

IAEA Deputy Director General Liu Hua emphasized that nuclear power is becoming a key element in the context of the global energy transition. It provides reliable, low-carbon, and stable energy supply, making it indispensable for achieving climate goals.

He noted that since introducing the innovative in-situ recovery method back in the 1980s, Kazakhstan has become a global leader in safe and environmentally responsible uranium production.

“The country is now taking steps to introduce nuclear power as part of its national energy strategy. This transition is driven by the need to diversify energy resources, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, enhance energy security, and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050,” Liu Hua added.

According to him, Kazakhstan has already completed the second phase of the IAEA “roadmap” for introducing nuclear power, which covers a wide range of areas: from strengthening the legal and regulatory framework and workforce training to site selection and safe plant design.

