Nuclear Energy Agency takes over Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants company

Currently, Samruk Kazyna JSC formally holds 100% shares of Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants’ authorized capital. However, the Agency said a trust management deal was signed to catalyze the company’s prompt launch and the nuclear power plant construction project.

Under the deal, the Nuclear Energy Agency has a role to play in making strategic and operational decisions.

The preparation is underway for transfer of shares, with the Nuclear Energy Agency becoming the owning entity of the Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants company.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakh companies are expected to play a major role in the first nuclear power plant project.