NSE unveils 2026 holiday calendar: 16 non-trading days, special Muhurat session announced

According to Zerodha, 16 main trading holidays are scheduled for 2026, on which trading in the equities and derivatives segments will not take place.

In particular, the nearest non trading day will be January 26, when markets will be closed to mark Republic Day. On that day, the National Stock Exchange of India, the Bombay Stock Exchange, as well as the commodity exchange Multi Commodity Exchange of India will all remain closed.

Other key holidays in 2026 include Holi (March 3), Ram Navami (March 26), Mahavir Jayanti (March 31), Good Friday (April 3), Maharashtra Day (May 1), Bakri Eid (May 28), Muharram (June 26), Ganesh Chaturthi (September 14), Dussehra (October 20), Diwali Balipratipada (November 10), and Christmas (December 25).

The calendar also lists settlement holidays, when trade settlements are not carried out. These include Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (February 19), Annual Bank Closing (April 1), and Id e Milad (August 27).

In addition, the exchanges draw market participants’ attention to holidays that fall on Saturdays and Sundays, including Maha Shivaratri, Eid ul Fitr, India’s Independence Day, and Lakshmi Pujan, on which a special Muhurat Trading session is traditionally held. The exact timing of the session will be announced later.

The publication of the calendar allows investors and market participants to plan trading activity and risk management in advance throughout 2026.

