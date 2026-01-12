Kazakhstan to make debut at Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival 2026

The upcoming edition of LGMF will feature, for the first time in the festival’s history, a large-scale joint presentation by a Kazakh symphony orchestra, chamber choir, and professional dance ballet on Indian stages.

The festival is founded and artistically directed by world-renowned violin virtuoso L. Subramaniam, a Padma Vibhushan awardee and one of India’s most influential figures in classical and contemporary music.

According to him, the project is conceived as a cultural bridge between India and partner countries.

“This festival is envisioned as a window into India. Through music and dance, we explore ancient philosophical ideas rooted in Sanskrit traditions, including the symbolism of the nine planets and their influence on human life,” Dr. Subramaniam said.

He noted that the conceptual foundation of the program draws inspiration from Indian epics and spiritual values associated with harmony and peace, while remaining open to artistic dialogue with other cultures.

The Kazakh side will be represented by the Astana Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Abzal Mukhitdin, People’s Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The collaboration will also involve a chamber choir and ballet performers, presenting a unified artistic production tailored specifically for Indian audiences.

Renowned Indian vocalist Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam, a Padma Shri awardee, will also take part in the festival, contributing vocal performances that bridge classical Indian traditions with contemporary interpretations.

The Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival is considered one of the world’s longest-running international music festivals and is known for its emphasis on cross-cultural collaboration.

