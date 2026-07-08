NSDP unveils 33 candidates for Qurultay elections

The party list includes 33 candidates, including 10 women and four incumbent members of the eighth convocation of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Delegates from across Kazakhstan also approved the party's election platform and outlined its political strategy for the new electoral cycle.

A key event of the congress was the presentation of the NSDP's election platform, "20 Peaks on the Path to Progress." The title marks the party's 20th anniversary, to be celebrated in 2027, with each of the 20 "peaks" representing a specific area of reform proposed by the party.

The platform is built around four priorities: establishing a fair state, developing a people-centered economy, improving quality of life, and advancing Kazakhstan in the digital era amid new global challenges.

Opening the congress, NSDP Chairman Askhat Rakhimzhanov said Kazakhstan had entered a new stage of political development following the adoption of the new Constitution.

According to Rakhimzhanov, the party is also entering a new phase, and its election platform offers not only goals for democratic reforms but also practical mechanisms for modernizing public administration, the economy, and the social sector.

Delegates also placed particular emphasis on social policy, arguing that spending on education, healthcare and social protection should be viewed as an investment in human capital and the country's future. Other priorities outlined by the NSDP include demonopolizing the economy, supporting domestic manufacturing and agriculture, strengthening democratic institutions, ensuring judicial independence, expanding local self-government and safeguarding citizens' constitutional rights.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission (CEC) approved the calendar plan for the preparation and conduct of elections to the Qurultay, set to take place on August 23, 2026.