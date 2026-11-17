According to an official announcement released on November 10, the new brand will combine luxury hospitality, sports, nutrition and recovery programs, with Djokovic playing a central role in developing its wellness philosophy.

The Serbian tennis star has been appointed ATMA’s global partner and will help shape programs focused on longevity, nutrition, racket sports and physical and mental well-being.

“Throughout my career, I have learned that true performance is built on balance, where training, recovery, nutrition and mental wellbeing work together to support longevity and sustained excellence,” Djokovic said. “I am excited to continue my relationship with Aman Group in my contribution to ATMA, a brand that mirrors my own philosophy so closely,” he added.

What will the new hotel offer?

The first destination, ATMA Miami, will be located in the city’s Brickell financial district, overlooking Biscayne Bay. The development will combine a luxury hotel, private residences and an exclusive members-only club.

At the heart of the project will be a 120,000-square-foot (approximately 11,150-square-meter) spa and wellness center, which Aman Group says will be among the largest of its kind in Miami.

Developed in partnership with Djokovic, the facility will feature indoor tennis, padel and squash courts, fitness studios, medical wellness services, mobility and conditioning laboratories, and dedicated recovery areas.

Guests will also have access to nutrition-focused dining, restaurants, entertainment venues and personalized wellness experiences.

Djokovic’s involvement reflects his long-standing interest in physical conditioning, recovery and nutrition, which have been central to his approach to professional tennis.

Aman Group Chairman and CEO Vlad Doronin said the new brand would bring together wellness, athletic performance and longevity in a luxury hospitality setting.

“Appointing Novak Djokovic as ATMA’s Global Partner, and working together to create a new frontier of wellbeing, is a meaningful evolution of our collaboration,” Doronin said in the company’s statement.

The name ATMA comes from Sanskrit and means “the spirit” or “the true self.”

Earlier, Qazinform reported that tennis legend Serena Williams has teamed up with investor Beth Ferreira to launch Starfire Ventures, a new venture capital firm aiming to raise $200 million to invest in technology startups.