    Norwegian team sets record for gold medals at Winter Olympics

    00:17, 21 February 2026

    The Norwegian team has set a new record for the number of gold medals won at a single Winter Olympics, TASS reports. 

    Photo credit: Xinhua

    Norwegian athletes have won 17 top-tier awards and currently hold first place in the unofficial overall team standings. They also have 9 silver and 10 bronze medals to their name. At the previous Games in Beijing, the Norwegian team won 16 gold medals.

    The Olympics in Italy will conclude on February 22.

    Previously, it was reported Norway’s Klaebo makes history with his tenth career gold at the Winter Olympic Games. 

