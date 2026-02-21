Norwegian team sets record for gold medals at Winter Olympics
00:17, 21 February 2026
The Norwegian team has set a new record for the number of gold medals won at a single Winter Olympics, TASS reports.
Norwegian athletes have won 17 top-tier awards and currently hold first place in the unofficial overall team standings. They also have 9 silver and 10 bronze medals to their name. At the previous Games in Beijing, the Norwegian team won 16 gold medals.
The Olympics in Italy will conclude on February 22.
