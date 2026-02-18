Norway’s Klaebo makes history with tenth career gold at Winter Olympic Games

The 29-year-old Norwegian and his teammate Einar Hedegart finished the event in 18 minutes 28.9 seconds to win the gold. The silver went to Ben Ogden and Gus Schumacher from the United States, who finished 1.37 seconds behind the winners and the bronze went to Italy’s Elia Barp and Federico Pellegrino who came in at a time of 18 minutes 32.29 seconds.

With the win, Klaebo extended his own record for most gold medals at the Winter Olympic Games. Before him, the record was shared by biathlete Ole Einar Bjorndalen, cross country skiers Bjorn Daehlie and Marit Bjorgen, all also Norwegians, who each won eight golds.

In the Summer Games, the most decorated athlete is US swimmer Michael Phelps with 23 Olympic golds.

Norway remains atop the Overall Medals Standings at this year’s Games with 32 medals (15 gold, eight silver and nine bronze), followed by host Italy (nine golds, four silver and 12 bronze) and the United States (6-11-6).

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are taking place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026.

Earlier, it was reported Mexican alpine skiers Sarah Schleper and her son Lasse Gaxiola made history by becoming the first mother and son duo to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.