Norwegian cross-country skier Kleabo breaks Winter Olympic gold medal record

On Sunday, Klaebo won the 4x7.5 km relay as part of the Norwegian team. The French took silver and the Italian team took bronze.

Eight-time Olympic champions in winter sports include biathlete Ole Einar Bjorndalen, as well as cross-country skiers Bjorn Daehlie and Marit Bjorgen. They also represented Norwegian team.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported 21-year-old Mikhail Shaidorov made history on Friday after winning Kazakhstan’s first-ever gold medal in figure skating for his stunning performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and the country’s first gold medal in 32 years.