    Norwegian cross-country skier Kleabo breaks Winter Olympic gold medal record

    04:35, 16 February 2026

    Norwegian cross-country skier Johannes Klaebo has broken the gold medal record at the Winter Olympics, by winning his ninth gold medal, TASS reports. 

    Norwegian cross-country skier Kleabo breaks Winter Olympic gold medal record
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    On Sunday, Klaebo won the 4x7.5 km relay as part of the Norwegian team. The French took silver and the Italian team took bronze.

    Eight-time Olympic champions in winter sports include biathlete Ole Einar Bjorndalen, as well as cross-country skiers Bjorn Daehlie and Marit Bjorgen. They also represented Norwegian team.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported 21-year-old Mikhail Shaidorov made history on Friday after winning Kazakhstan’s first-ever gold medal in figure skating for his stunning performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and the country’s first gold medal in 32 years.

