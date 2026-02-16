Norway leads Olympic medal standings after nine days
Norway retained its first place in the Olympic medal standings in Italy after the ninth day, TASS reports.
Norwegian athletes have won twelve gold, seven silver, and seven bronze medals. Italy ranks second with eight gold, four silver, and ten bronze medals. The United States is third (5-8-4).
Six sets of medals will be awarded on February 16.
The competition will conclude on February 22.
Noteworthy, 21-year-old Mikhail Shaidorov made history on Friday after winning Kazakhstan’s first-ever gold medal in figure skating for his stunning performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and the country’s first gold medal in 32 years.