EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Norway leads Olympic medal standings after nine days

    08:35, 16 February 2026

    Norway retained its first place in the Olympic medal standings in Italy after the ninth day, TASS reports. 

    Winter Olympics 2026
    Photo credit: TASS

    Norwegian athletes have won twelve gold, seven silver, and seven bronze medals. Italy ranks second with eight gold, four silver, and ten bronze medals. The United States is third (5-8-4).

    Six sets of medals will be awarded on February 16.

    The competition will conclude on February 22.

    Noteworthy, 21-year-old Mikhail Shaidorov made history on Friday after winning Kazakhstan’s first-ever gold medal in figure skating for his stunning performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and the country’s first gold medal in 32 years.

    2026 Winter Olympics Olympic Games Sport Italy World News
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All