    Norway hits record as electric vehicles capture 95.9% of 2025 new car market

    14:10, 3 January 2026

    Norway has effectively met its 2025 target of phasing out new fossil-fuel cars, with year-end figures showing that almost all new passenger vehicles sold were electric or plug-in models, WAM reports. 

    Norway hits record as electric vehicles capture 95.9% of 2025 new car market
    Photo credit: Almaty city's authority

    According to data released by the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV), a total of 179,549 new passenger cars were registered in 2025. Of these, 172,232 were fully electric and 2,751 were plug-in hybrids, meaning 95.9% of all new cars sold had no fossil-fuel powertrain, up from 88.9% in 2024.

    Overall, 97.5% of new vehicles sold during the year were capable of charging via a plug.

    The remaining registrations included 2,306 conventional hybrids without a plug, 1,773 diesel vehicles and just 487 petrol-powered cars. As a result, only 1.3% of new vehicles sold in Norway in 2025 had no traction battery. No hydrogen-powered cars were registered during the year, down from nine in 2024.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported BYD surpasses Tesla as the world’s largest EV manufacturer. 

