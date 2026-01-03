BYD surpasses Tesla as the world’s largest EV manufacturer

According to Tesla’s fourth-quarter report released on Friday, the company delivered 1.64 million vehicles in 2025- nearly 9 percent fewer than the previous year. This decline represents Tesla’s second consecutive year of falling sales. In contrast, BYD sold 2.26 million battery-powered vehicles over the same period, securing the top position globally.

BYD’s rise has been fueled largely by the rapid expansion of its electric vehicle business, even though the company also produces internal combustion engine vehicles. Sales of its battery-powered models jumped nearly 28 percent in 2025, driving overall vehicle deliveries up by 7.73 percent.

Despite facing steep U.S. tariffs, BYD has gained traction in Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. In 2025, the company sold more than one million vehicles outside China - a record figure that represents a 150 percent increase from the previous year.

