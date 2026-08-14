Northern Greece resort of Halkidiki hit by wildfire, evacuations underway

The settlements of Siviri and Fourka were ordered to evacuate as the fire raged out of control, public broadcaster ERT reported.

Greek firefighters, supported by Moldovan colleagues and assisted by firefighting planes and helicopters, were battling the blaze, according to the broadcaster.

Stratos Gitsoudis, president of the Association of Greece’s Forest Firefighters, told ERT that the situation was serious as the fire was spreading rapidly and threatening more settlements.

The fire was ignited by a spark from an electric pole that fell because of strong winds in the area, the broadcaster reported.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a wildfire on the Greek island of Paros prompted authorities to evacuate several communities as the flames spread.