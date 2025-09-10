Northern cyclone to bring rain and temperature drops to Kazakhstan

According to forecasters, most of the country, except the southern regions, will see cool, rainy autumn weather in the coming days.

This is due to a northern cyclone and associated atmospheric frontal systems. Heavy rains are expected in the north on September 11, in the east on September 11-12, and in the central part of Kazakhstan on September 11-13. Hail and squalls are possible in the northern and eastern parts of the country.

In the end of the period, the south and southeast will come under the influence of a southern cyclone, which will bring not only rain but also a temporary rise in temperatures. Strong winds are forecast across Kazakhstan. In addition, fog is expected in the northwest, north, east, and center of the country during the night and morning hours. A dust storm is also forecast for the south, the forecast says.

Temperatures are expected to drop in most regions:

Western: 5-16°C (night) and 15-25°C (day).

Northwestern: 1-11°C (night) with ground frost of 2°C in places and 8-20°C (day).

Northern: 1-7°C (night) with ground frost of 2°C in some areas, 8-16°C (day).

Central: 1-10°C with a ground frost of 2°C (night), 10-20°C (day).

In the east, temperatures are expected to drop to 1-11°C at night before rising to 15-23°C during the day. The south will see a rise to 12-20°C at night, with daytime temperatures slightly fluctuating from 23-33°C to 25-35°C. In the southeast, temperatures will fluctuate at night from 12-17°C, dropping to 2-7°C in mountainous areas. They will then rise to 8-15°C (0-5°C in the mountains) before reaching a daytime high of 24-32°C.

