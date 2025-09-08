Met Office issues 3-day weather forecast for Kazakhstan

Forecasters say a western cyclone and associated fronts are to impact most parts of Kazakhstan in coming days, with rains with thunderstorms expected in some parts, as well as in the northwest and east on September 9-10, in the southeast on September 10-11. The north of the country is to brace for heavy rain, hail, and squall.

Strong wind is to sweep across the country, and fog is to coat the northwestern, northern, eastern, and central parts during nighttime and morning hours. Dust tides are forecast for the south of the country, Kazhydromet said in a statement.

Temperatures are expected to fall to 5-16C at night and 18-25C in the daytime in the west, 1-11C at night and 8-16C in the daytime in the northwest, 23C in the south, 5-10C at night and 9-15C in the daytime in the north, 5-13C at night and 13-21C in the daytime in the center, 3-11C at night and 10-20C in the daytime in the east, as well as 10-20C at night and 23-33C in the daytime in the south. Ground frosts of minus 2 degrees Celsius are to grip the country’s northwestern part.

Earlier, it was reported a powerful dust storm struck Almaty, blanketing part of the city in a thick haze of sand and dust.