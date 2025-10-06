North of Kazakhstan to brace for rain and snow on Monday

The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to observe weather without precipitation, while the country’s north is to brace for rain and snow, west for rain.

Ground frosts are expected in the mountainous areas of Zhambyl, Almaty and Zhetysu regions.

The fire threat remains high locally in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Kostanay, and Ulytau regions.

The extreme high fire threat is in effect in some parts of Turkistan, Atyrtau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Almaty and Ulytau regions.

