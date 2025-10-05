Kazakhstan weather forecast for October 5

A northwesterly anticyclone will keep most of Kazakhstan dry and clear, with no precipitation. Rain and snow are only expected in the north and east due to the passing atmospheric frontal systems.

Across the country, expect strong winds and fog. Regionally, a dust storm is forecast for the south and southwest, while icy conditions will affect the east. A frost alert is in effect for areas expected to reach −1 to −3 degrees C, including the west, north, and mountainous parts of the Zhambyl region, as well as north and south of the Almaty region, and the north and center of the Zhetysu region.

Additionally, high fire danger persists across parts of the West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Almaty, and Ulytau regions.

As previously reported, snow and rain are forecast for several regions of Kazakhstan in the coming days.