North of Kazakhstan set to brace for hail and downpours on Saturday

The cyclone sets the tone throughout Kazakhstan, bringing rains and thundershowers, and heavy downpours to the north, and hail locally. High wind, dust storms and fog are in store for several regions.

The high fire threat remains in place in Almaty, Zhetysu, Atyrau, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Abai and Ulytau regions.