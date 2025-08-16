EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    North of Kazakhstan set to brace for hail and downpours on Saturday

    07:02, 16 August 2025

    Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for August 16, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    North of Kazakhstan to brace for hail
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The cyclone sets the tone throughout Kazakhstan, bringing rains and thundershowers, and heavy downpours to the north, and hail locally. High wind, dust storms and fog are in store for several regions.

    The high fire threat remains in place in Almaty, Zhetysu, Atyrau, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Abai and Ulytau regions.

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All