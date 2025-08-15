Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 15

Southern regions only will enjoy no precipitation today due to the anticyclone ridge. Wind speed will intensify across the country, with fog spreading across northern areas in the morning. Dust storm is forecast in western regions in the daytime.

Fire threat remains high in Almaty, Zhetysu regions, west of Atyrau region, north and south of West Kazakhstan region, center of Kyzylorda region, south and center of Zhambyl region, northwest of Abai region, south of East Kazakhstan region, Ulytau region, west and center of Mangistau region, as well as in the southeast of Pavlodar region.

The met service warns of extremely high fire danger in Turkistan, Kyzylorda regions, west of West Kazakhstan region, north, south and center of Mangistau region, west, north and east of Almaty region, north, west and east of Zhambyl region, south, east of Atyrau region, south of Kostanay, Aktobe, Karaganda, Ulytau and Abai regions.