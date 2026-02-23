North Macedonia applauds Kazakhstan’s reforms

The parties discussed the bilateral agenda and noted further need for implementing the agreements following meetings of the Presidents and Foreign Ministers of the two countries in 2025.

The parties discussed in detail the expansion of the legal framework, as well as the current state and prospects for trade and economic cooperation. Special emphasis was placed on the need to intensify direct contacts among business communities. In this regard, the key role ofthe Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan and the Economic Chamber of North Macedonia in bringing business communities closer together was emphasized.

The Ambassador informed the Foreign Minister about the upcoming national referendum to adopt the new Constitution of Kazakhstan scheduled for March 15 and briefed him on the key objectives of the constitutional reforms, emphasizing its significance for the Kazakh society.

S.Burshakov stressed that the new draft of the Basic Law aimed at modernizing the political system with a more balanced distribution of power, as well as strengthening democratic institutions, expanding citizens' participation in state administration, and strengthening mechanisms for protecting human rights and freedoms.

Timcho Mucunski appreciated the Ambassador for briefing him and positively assessed the reforms carried out in Kazakhstan. The minister expressed hope that these changes will create a solid legal foundation for building a just state based on the principles of the rule of law.

As Qazinform previously reported, Kazakhstan and North Macedonia explore trade and investment opportunities.