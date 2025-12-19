Kazakhstan, North Macedonia explore trade and investment opportunities

During the meeting, the Kazakh Ambassador briefed the Macedonian side on the political and economic reforms that are consistently implemented in Kazakhstan under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He also outlined the key priorities of the President’s recent State of the Nation Address, noting that its conceptual focus is on deep digital transformation, economic diversification and digitalization, as well as the development of artificial intelligence.

The sides emphasized the importance of agreements reached during the recent working visits of President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Timčo Mucunski to Astana in May–June this year. Among the key outcomes highlighted are plans to establish a business council, organize a bilateral business forum, and expand mutual trade.

After reviewing the Embassy’s presentation on Kazakhstan’s investment potential, the leadership of the Agency for Foreign Investments and Export Promotion expressed readiness to support the implementation of high-level arrangements and to promote closer trade and economic cooperation between the two nations.

