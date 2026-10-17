North Korea tests new AI-powered precision-guided torpedo: KCNA

North Korea test-fired the Zam-2.0 super-speed precision-guided torpedo weapon system Thursday to confirm the successful technical upgrade of the weapon, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). It did not disclose further details of the weapon.

North Korea said AI technology was applied to the target detection and the guidance function of the torpedo.

"The test proved the core technology for raising the efficiency of propulsion and the performance of rocket propulsion devices," the KCNA said, adding more than 180 rounds of related tests have been conducted over the past five years.

Experts said the newly disclosed weapon system could be a "supercavitating torpedo" given the North's claims that rocket propulsion devices were fitted on the torpedo, and the term "super-speed" used to describe the new torpedo.

A supercavitating torpedo is an ultra-high-speed torpedo that creates an air bubble in the nose to overcome water resistance and travel at higher speeds than conventional torpedoes.

Earlier, it was reported that North Korea conducted a test launch of two types of submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles in the East Sea.