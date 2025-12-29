North Korea tests long-range strategic cruise missiles

The missile tests came days after Kim inspected an 8,700-ton "nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine" under construction in a show of military prowess.

The missile launching drills took place Sunday in the Yellow Sea, demonstrating "the absolute reliability and combat readiness of the North's strategic counterattack capability," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The strategic cruise missiles flew along the preset flight orbit for 10,199 seconds and 10,203 seconds to hit a target, it said, without disclosing the flight distance.

The South Korean military said it detected the launch of multiple missiles from the Sunan area near Pyongyang at around 8 a.m. the previous day, noting that North Korea may conduct additional missile tests around the end of the year.

The latest missile launch came ahead of next year's key party congress, as the North's leader has ramped up his inspections of military-related sites in an apparent bid to tout the country's accomplishments in the defense sector.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that North Korea released photos of what it says is an 8700 ton nuclear powered strategic guided missile submarine under construction, with leader Kim Jong Un inspecting the site and portraying the project as a major step in strengthening the country’s military deterrence."