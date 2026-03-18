Norms of new Constitution lay solid foundation for development of state and society, PM

PM Bektenov emphasized that the new Constitution enshrines all key norms, creating a solid basis for the progressive development of the state and society. He stressed the need to continue information and explanatory work on its provisions.

The Culture and Information Ministry was tasked to develop an information plan within a week. He highlighted the Constitution must be published in mass circulation and distributed across government agencies, educational and cultural institutions, libraries, and retail outlets by April 10, 2026.

The Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Ministry was instructed to place the text of the Constitution on publicly accessible electronic platforms.

In the education sector, Olzhas Bektenov ordered to hold the lessons on the Constitution’s provisions in schools, colleges, and universities. The Enlightenment, Science, and Higher Education Ministries must prepare methodological recommendations and teaching materials by April 20.

Earlier, Olzhas Bektenov stated that the new Constitution is aimed at strengthening political stability.