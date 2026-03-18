New Constitution aimed at strengthening political stability, Kazakh PM

Olzhas Bektenov noted that the session reviewed measures to implement the norms of the new Constitution. He emphasized that the adoption of the Basic Law through a nationwide referendum was a milestone shaping the country’s destiny in modern history.

He congratulated Kazakhstanis on this significant event and noted that large-scale transformations carried out under the leadership of the Head of State, with active support from society, will allow Kazakhstan to effectively withstand any challenges.

The Prime Minister added that the new Constitution is designed to strengthen political stability and create conditions for further modernization of the economy and social life.

Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the Basic Law enshrines key values, including unity, justice, law and order, and sets long-term development goals for the country. It also ensures full participation of citizens in the political system, protection of rights and freedoms, and lays a foundation for the development of human capital, science, culture, the digital environment, and ecological security.

As written before, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in a ceremonial event marking the adoption of the Constitution, during which he signed the new Basic Law and a decree on measures for its implementation. He also announced that Constitution Day will now be celebrated annually on March 15 as a nationwide public holiday.