Nor’easter threatens US East Coast as Tropical Storm Nolo nears Hawaii

According to the US National Weather Service (NWS), the Nor’easter could bring moderate to major coastal flooding, heavy rain, strong winds and high surf to the Mid-Atlantic and New England. A low-pressure system off the Mid-Atlantic Coast is expected to move north toward Southern New England on Saturday and Sunday, bringing heavy rain to parts of the region. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk (level 2 of 4) of excessive rainfall for parts of Southern New England.

Meanwhile, upper-level energy and moisture moving northwest from the Gulf will trigger showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain across parts of the Southern High Plains on Friday. The Weather Prediction Center has also issued a Slight Risk (level 2 of 4) of excessive rainfall for the area, where localized flash flooding could affect urban areas, roads, small streams, narrow canyons and gullies, and burn scars.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue across parts of the Southern Rockies, Southern High Plains and Central Plains through early Saturday before spreading into portions of the Central and Southern Plains and the Upper and Middle Mississippi Valley into Sunday morning.

In the Pacific Northwest and northern Intermountain region, a front will bring rain and embedded thunderstorms on Friday, with snow possible at the highest elevations.

Tropical Storm Nolo is expected to continue strengthening as it moves north toward the Big Island of Hawaii. Heavy rainfall could cause life-threatening, catastrophic flooding and mudslides through the weekend.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a coastal storm could develop into a nor’easter later this week, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and potential flooding to the US East Coast.