Potential nor’easter threatens US East Coast with rain, wind and flooding

A nor’easter is a storm that develops along the East Coast of North America, with winds typically coming from the northeast. These storms can occur year-round but are most frequent and intense between September and April. They can bring heavy rain or snow, gale-force winds, rough seas and coastal flooding.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service, rain and thunderstorms are expected across the central and eastern United States on Monday as the storm system moves toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Multiple rounds of moderate to locally heavy rain are expected across parts of the Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic on Monday and Tuesday, raising concerns about excessive rainfall and flash flooding. Severe thunderstorms are also possible across parts of the Southeast and Appalachians.

The weather pattern could bring several days of strong onshore winds along the East Coast, potentially causing coastal flooding and beach erosion. The full moon is also expected to raise tides, increasing the risk of coastal flooding.

Additional flooding is possible in southern Florida, where a moist tropical air mass will fuel daily showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday. In New Mexico and parts of western Texas, increasing moisture and instability could lead to locally heavy rain and flash flooding.

Cooler temperatures are expected across the north-central and eastern US behind the advancing front, with highs in the 60s Fahrenheit. The Southeast and southern Plains will remain warmer and humid, with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a heat dome pushed temperatures to record levels in parts of the south-central United States in mid-September.