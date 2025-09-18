Norah Jeruto enters top 10 at World Athletics Championships in Japan
Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto competed in the final of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
She advanced to the decisive stage in the 3000-meter steeplechase.
In the final, Jeruto remained with the lead group and battled for bronze on the last lap.
However, after a fall at one of the final barriers, she finished sixth with a time of 9:06.34.
Victory went to Kenya’s Faith Cherotich, who clocked 8:51.59. Winfred Yavi of Bahrain placed second in 8:56.46, while Ethiopia’s Sembo Almayew completed the podium in 8:58.86.
