Norah Jeruto enters top 10 at World Athletics Championships in Japan

She advanced to the decisive stage in the 3000-meter steeplechase.

In the final, Jeruto remained with the lead group and battled for bronze on the last lap.

However, after a fall at one of the final barriers, she finished sixth with a time of 9:06.34.

Victory went to Kenya’s Faith Cherotich, who clocked 8:51.59. Winfred Yavi of Bahrain placed second in 8:56.46, while Ethiopia’s Sembo Almayew completed the podium in 8:58.86.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s track and field team has delivered a strong performance at the Silk Road to Tokyo WA Continental Tour Bronze in Tashkent.