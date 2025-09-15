EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Nora Jeruto qualified for World Athletics Championships final

    09:34, 15 September 2025

    Representing Kazakhstan, the former world champion Nora Jeruto advanced to the final in the 3000-meter steeplechase at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Kazinform News Agency reports. 

    Nora Jeruto qualified for World Athletics Championships final
    Photo credit: NOC

    She finished second in the qualifying heat to secure a spot in the final.

    Nora Jeruto scored 9 minutes 14.25 seconds to rank 6th in the overall standings across all heats.

    The 3000-meter steeplechase final is set to be held on September 17.

    Notably, Team Kazakhstan wraps up the World Boxing Championships with 7 gold medals.

    Sport Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee Athletics
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All