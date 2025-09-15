Nora Jeruto qualified for World Athletics Championships final
09:34, 15 September 2025
Representing Kazakhstan, the former world champion Nora Jeruto advanced to the final in the 3000-meter steeplechase at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Kazinform News Agency reports.
She finished second in the qualifying heat to secure a spot in the final.
Nora Jeruto scored 9 minutes 14.25 seconds to rank 6th in the overall standings across all heats.
The 3000-meter steeplechase final is set to be held on September 17.
