Nonresidents to pay higher fees to enter 11 U.S. national parks starting 2026

An annual pass will cost 250 U.S. dollars for nonresidents starting next year, compared with 80 dollars for U.S. residents, according to a statement from the department.

Nonresidents without an annual pass will pay a fee of 100 dollars per person to enter 11 of the most popular national parks, in addition to the standard entrance fee, the department said, adding that the move aims to "help support the care and maintenance" of those parks.

Currently, nonresidents pay the same rate as U.S. residents to visit national parks.

"These policies ensure that U.S. taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations," said U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum.

In July, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to increase entry fees for foreign tourists to U.S. national parks.

