Non-commodity sector drives Kazakhstan’s GDP growth to 4.1% in H1 2026

As noted by the National Economy Ministry, the non-oil sector remains the main driver of growth, with its expansion exceeding 5 percent. Despite an 8.4 percent decrease in oil production volumes compared to the same period last year, the real sector of the economy grew by 5.1 percent, and the service sector by 3.5 percent.

The economy continues to grow due to non-commodity industries. More than 80 percent of GDP growth was provided by manufacturing, construction, trade, and transport, which maintain the highest rates of development.

Construction remains the leader in terms of growth rates. In the first half of the year, the volume of completed construction work increased by 15.2 percent. A total of 8.5 million square meters of housing were put into operation, which is 6.7 percent more than in the same period last year.

In the manufacturing industry, production volume grew by 9.8 percent. Based on the results of six months, the volume of manufactured products reached 16.2 trillion tenge, which is higher than the performance of the mining sector, which amounted to about 15.9 trillion tenge.

Despite a slowdown in production growth in metallurgy, which accounts for more than 40 percent of the manufacturing industry, the growth of the processing sector was ensured by other industries. The output of finished metal products increased by 39.9 percent, automobiles by 31.6 percent, pharmaceutical products by 43.6 percent, chemical products by 20.7 percent, rubber and plastic products by 21.8 percent, building materials by 14.1 percent, and food products by 14.7 percent.

Positive dynamics are also maintained in other sectors of the economy. Trade volume grew by 5.7 percent, agriculture by 4.4 percent, and communication services by 4.3 percent.

The transport and logistics industry increased by 7.1 percent. This growth was ensured by a 14 percent expansion of auxiliary transport activity services, a 4.9 percent increase in rail freight volumes, and an 11.4 percent increase in road freight transportation.

Fixed asset investments grew by 9.6 percent. The most significant increase was noted in the fields of information and communication (by 2.3 times), power supply (by 61.4%), manufacturing (by 33.3%), agriculture (by 24.6%), and transport (by 11.6%).

Thus, the dynamic development of non-commodity sectors and high investment activity continue to form a sustainable baseline for Kazakhstan's economic growth, the ministry noted.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s economy grows by 3% in Q1 2026.