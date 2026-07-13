Kazakhstan’s economy grows by 3% in Q1 2026

In the first quarter, the country’s GDP reached 33.2 trillion tenge. Kazakhstan’s economy grew 3% compared to the same period of the previous year, deflator index hit 108.7%.

Household consumption rose to 18.5 trillion tenge or 55.7% of GDP, up 5.7% in real terms.

Government spending amounted to 3.9 trillion tenge or 11.6% of GDP, up 12.8%. Spending of nonprofit organizations was 169 billion tenge, down 11.5%.

Gross capital formation stood at 8.7 trillion tenge or 26.4% of GDP, up 7.2%.

Fixed capital made 7.5 trillion tenge, up 7.9%

Net exports reached 1.9 trillion tenge or 5.8% of GDP.

Exports of goods and services made 11.1 trillion tenge, down 5.9%, while imports hit 9.2 trillion tenge, up 3.1%.

Earlier, the Head of State emphasized last year the national economy grew by 6.5 percent, which is a high indicator compared to global development rates. Kazakhstan’s GDP for the first time in history exceeded the threshold of 300 billion US dollars, and GDP per capita has increased one and a half times since 2019 reaching 15,000 US dollars.