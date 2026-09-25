Nomination of candidates begins for Kyrgyzstan’s presidential election

According to the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Tynchtyk Shainazarov, the CEC discussed key organizational issues related to the election and approved the election budget and calendar plan.

"Starting today, those willing to run for president may nominate themselves. To do so, they must set up an election fund and pay an electoral deposit of 1 million soms. After that, they can submit the required documents," Shainazarov said.

Under Kyrgyz law, presidential candidates must be at least 35 years old, hold Kyrgyz citizenship, and have lived in the country continuously for a minimum of 15 years. They are also required to demonstrate proficiency in the state language and meet legal requirements regarding criminal records.

Shainazarov also noted that the 1 million som election deposit is transferred to the state budget and is non-refundable, regardless of whether a candidate withdraws from the race or wins the election.

Earlier, it was reported next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan will be held in January 2027.